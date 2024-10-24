Formula for success: Thai automaker launches first hypercar

The first-ever high-performance race car from Thailand, the T63, has been officially launched by TERA S Motor Co., Ltd., which is aiming to elevate the motorsport industry while becoming a hypercar manufacturer.
Sint Teeraniti, founder and CEO of TERA S Motor, said the debut of the T63 at the PT Songkhla Grand Prix 2024 last weekend marked a significant milestone for Thailand’s automotive industry, positioning it on the global motorsport stage.
This reflects the company’s commitment to development, from cutting-edge design technology to automotive parts production, which aim to raise manufacturing standards and reduce imports.
Founded in 2019, TERA S Motor’s mission is to create world-class race cars that showcase the craftsmanship of Thai engineers who collaborate on the research, production, and assembly of vehicle components.
“We combine advanced automotive technology with the art of racing to create the high-performance T63, designed to meet racers’ every need,” Sint told the media.
The T63 features a 2-litre turbocharged inline 4-cylinder engine, producing 350 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, but the maker of the engine has not been disclosed.
The suspension system is a double-wishbone design, fully adjustable to adapt to various race tracks with different demands.
The car’s body is constructed from carbon fibre and high-grade steel, making the T63 lightweight at 900 kilograms and highly manoeuvrable.
The T63 is equipped with a sequential transaxle manual gearbox and paddle shifters for quick and smooth gear changes. It operates using the Motec M142 ECU and displays performance data on a colour Motec Dash C125, allowing racers to monitor and control the vehicle with precision. The Power Distribution Module, supplied by ECU Master, ensures efficient power management throughout the car.
Every step in the production of the T63 was carried out by a team of Thai technicians, from designing the structure to assembling even the smallest components.
“TERA S Motor has been meticulously researched, developed, and refined by a new generation of Thai engineers, ensuring that every part of the T63 is crafted with accuracy and maximum performance,” Sint said.
Additionally, TERA S Motor is committed to nurturing young talent in Thailand by partnering with leading educational institutions, offering students the chance to develop automotive skills and inspiring them to enter the motorsport and automotive industries.
Looking ahead, TERA S Motor's ultimate goal is to build a road-legal hypercar, positioning itself as Thailand’s first hypercar brand, capable of achieving world-class recognition with pride.