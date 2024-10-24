Formula for success: Thai automaker launches first hypercar

The first-ever high-performance race car from Thailand, the T63, has been officially launched by TERA S Motor Co., Ltd., which is aiming to elevate the motorsport industry while becoming a hypercar manufacturer.

Sint Teeraniti, founder and CEO of TERA S Motor, said the debut of the T63 at the PT Songkhla Grand Prix 2024 last weekend marked a significant milestone for Thailand’s automotive industry, positioning it on the global motorsport stage.

This reflects the company’s commitment to development, from cutting-edge design technology to automotive parts production, which aim to raise manufacturing standards and reduce imports.

Founded in 2019, TERA S Motor’s mission is to create world-class race cars that showcase the craftsmanship of Thai engineers who collaborate on the research, production, and assembly of vehicle components.

“We combine advanced automotive technology with the art of racing to create the high-performance T63, designed to meet racers’ every need,” Sint told the media.

The T63 features a 2-litre turbocharged inline 4-cylinder engine, producing 350 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, but the maker of the engine has not been disclosed.

The suspension system is a double-wishbone design, fully adjustable to adapt to various race tracks with different demands.