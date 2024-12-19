Japan’s Honda and Nissan in preliminary merger talks

A tie-up would help them better compete against Tesla and other electric vehicle makers, the Nikkei, the Financial Times and others said.

The two firms agreed in March to explore a strategic partnership on electric vehicles, a move analysts said was aimed at catching up with Chinese competitors.

A Honda spokesman said Wednesday that a potential merger was already among the possibilities being discussed.

“We are discussing possibilities for cooperation between Honda and Nissan in the future, in a wide range of fields and various areas, and those possibilities include the latest reports, but there is nothing decided,” the spokesman told AFP.