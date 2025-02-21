Nissan may seek investment from Tesla: FT

A consortium led by Tesla is reportedly being eyed, with the possibility of allowing Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. to take a minority stake in Nissan to prevent a full takeover of Nissan by Hon Han, which is believed to have close ties with Beijing.

Meanwhile, Mizuno and others are said to be hoping that Tesla will show interest in acquiring Nissan's two plants in Tennessee and Mississippi.

But Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not express a clear interest in acquiring the Nissan plants, saying on X, "The Tesla factory IS the product."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Photo by Reuters