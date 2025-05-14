Nissan to shut Thai plant, cut 11,000 jobs globally

New CEO Ivan Espinosa is targeting cost savings of approximately 500 billion yen, but acknowledged the uphill battle ahead. “Our full-year financial results are a wake-up call,” he said at a press conference. “The reality is very clear. Our variable costs are rising, and our fixed costs exceed what our current revenue can support.”

The latest cuts bring the total planned workforce reduction to around 20,000 jobs, following an earlier announcement to trim 9,000 positions. Nissan will scale back its global production footprint, reducing the number of factories from 17 to 10. The company also plans to simplify its supply chain, cutting the variety of parts used by 70%. Specific plant closures have not yet been disclosed.

Espinosa confirmed that Nissan will consolidate its manufacturing operations in Thailand and shift production from Argentina to Brazil as part of the global overhaul. The company is also conducting evaluations of its operations in Japan.