Nissan to solicit early retirements in Japan

Nissan said earlier this month that it will cut a total of 20,000 jobs at home and abroad, including 3,600 administrative positions.

Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa told a press conference on Tuesday that the job cuts are regrettable but necessary for the company's survival.

The early retirement program will seek volunteers from among employees who are between 45 and 64 years old, do not work in the development, production or design divisions, and have worked at the company for at least five years. How many such volunteers will be accepted is not known.