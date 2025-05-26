Nissan unveils next-gen hybrid vehicle technology

The third-generation e-Power technology will be on vehicle models to be released in Europe in the second half of fiscal 2025 and North America and Japan in fiscal 2026.
It promises improved fuel efficiency and quietness, with gas mileage up by an average of 9 per cent and by 15 per cent for driving on expressways.
Models equipped with the new technology will have cruising ranges and fuel economies "comparable to top models from our competitors," said Nissan Chief Technology Officer Eiichi Akashi.
The e-Power system runs on a motor powered by electricity generated by a gasoline engine. It offers the quietness of an electric vehicle while enabling users to refuel at gas stations.
Nissan has been struggling with sluggish sales due to a delay in releasing hybrid vehicles in the North American market. It aims to catch up there with the next-generation technology.
