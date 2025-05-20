Nissan eyeing 1st massive restructuring since Ghosn era

Nissan is apparently considering shutting down two plants in the company's birthplace, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, while planning to launch a voluntary retirement program in Japan.

Preparations for closing the domestic facilities--the Oppama factory in the city of Yokosuka and the Shonan plant of affiliated Nissan Shatai Co. in the city of Hiratsuka--are expected to run into difficulties, however, as residents have expressed worries about the move's impact on the local economies and employment.

Nissan plans to close seven of its 17 vehicle assembly plants around the world by fiscal 2027.