Nissan mulls Japan, global plant closures in cost-cutting overhaul

The Yomiuri newspaper, which was the first to report the potential closure of Nissan plants in Japan and overseas, stated that two factories in Mexico are under review.

However, Nissan issued a statement on its website asserting that reports regarding the potential shutdown of certain plants were speculative and not based on official company information.

Japan’s third-largest automaker unveiled extensive cost-cutting measures on Tuesday, announcing plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 15% and scale down its global production plants from 17 to 10 as part of its turnaround strategy.

Krungthep Turakij reported that one of these measures includes the consolidation of production lines at two Nissan factories in Thailand in an effort to revitalise the company following significant losses in the 2024 financial year.