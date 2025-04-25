Nissan sees record loss of up to $5.26 billion as restructuring bites

That compares with a previous forecast for a loss of 80 billion yen. It would be the company's largest ever loss and comes as new CEO Ivan Espinosa attempts to turn around Japan's third largest automaker, which is cutting jobs, reducing capacity and closing plants.

Nissan booked impairments of more than 500 billion yen in North America, Latin America, Europe and Japan after reviewing production assets with additional restructuring costs to total more than 60 billion yen.

"We are taking the prudent step to revise our full-year outlook, reflecting a thorough review of our performance and the carrying value of production assets," Espinosa, who took the helm this month, said in a statement.