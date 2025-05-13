Nissan to cut 10,000 additional jobs worldwide: NHK

Nissan Motor is planning to cut over 10,000 additional jobs globally, according to a report by the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) on Monday.

This new round of job cuts will bring the total number of layoffs, including those previously announced, to approximately 20,000 — representing about 15% of Nissan's global workforce.

According to NHK, the decision comes as Japan's third-largest automaker continues to face deepening financial difficulties and weak sales in key markets such as the United States and China.

Nissan is expected to announce its full-year financial results on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, and has already warned of a potential record net loss.