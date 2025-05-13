Nissan to cut 10,000 additional jobs worldwide: NHK

Nissan plans to cut 10,000 more jobs globally, bringing total layoffs to 20,000 as it faces mounting losses and weak sales in the US and China.

Nissan Motor is planning to cut over 10,000 additional jobs globally, according to a report by the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) on Monday.

This new round of job cuts will bring the total number of layoffs, including those previously announced, to approximately 20,000 — representing about 15% of Nissan's global workforce.

According to NHK, the decision comes as Japan's third-largest automaker continues to face deepening financial difficulties and weak sales in key markets such as the United States and China.

Nissan is expected to announce its full-year financial results on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, and has already warned of a potential record net loss.

Last month, the Japanese vehicle manufacturer warned that it may report a cumulative loss of between 700 billion and 750 billion yen.

This latest development adds to Nissan’s existing restructuring strategy, which had already included a reduction of 9,000 jobs and a 20% cut in global production capacity. As of March last year, Nissan employed 133,000 people worldwide.

The company aims to streamline operations and strengthen resilience amid increasingly challenging market conditions.

