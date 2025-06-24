Nissan CEO vows painful restructuring steps

At a regular general meeting of shareholders at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Espinosa also vowed to turn around the struggling Japanese automaker through the closure of seven plants in and outside Japan and a reduction of 20,000 jobs, which are being considered.

The meeting was attended by 1,071 people, much more than usual.

For over three hours, shareholders grilled Nissan's management with questions over the reasons why the automaker suffered a net loss of 670.8 billion yen in the year that ended this March. Other major topics were the restructuring measures and a total of 600 million yen in retirement allowances paid to former President and CEO Makoto Uchida and three other former executives.