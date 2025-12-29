China pilots L3 vehicles on roads

China has begun piloting Level 3 autonomous vehicles on public roads, marking a stride forward in intelligent mobility. But hurdles over liability, infrastructure and commercial rollout remain to be resolved for widespread deployment, said analysts.

Under SAE International's classification, L3 refers to "conditional automation, in which the vehicle can take full control of driving tasks under defined conditions, such as on highways, while requiring the human driver to remain available to take over when needed.

By contrast, drivers are not legally permitted to divert their attention from the road and must be ready to take over at any time in L2 systems, although the car can do some jobs by itself.

Earlier in December, two electric sedans, the Deepal SL03 and Arcfox Alpha S, received national-level approvals from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, allowing them to operate under defined conditions on designated highway sections in Chongqing and Beijing, respectively.

The move comes months after regulators imposed the country's toughest regulatory oversight to date on marketing hype around smart-driving technologies.

In April, the MIIT and other departments banned the use of misleading terms such as "autonomous driving" and "hands-free driving" for L2 vehicles, following fatal collisions resulting from drivers' overreliance on driving-assist features.

Unlike L3 tests widely seen in the country, the models are registered with standard license plates and driven on public roads, as part of a conditional commercial pilot program.