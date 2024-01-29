SCB Julius Baer foresees encouraging investment trends in 2024  

The event which took place in Park Hyatt Bangkok featured esteemed speakers, including Lalitphat Toranavikrai, Chief Executive Officer of SCB Julius Baer; Mark Matthews, Head Research Asia, Bank Julius Baer; Bhaskar Laxminarayan, Chief Investment Officer Asia, Bank Julius Baer; and Sukit Udomsirikul, Chief Research Officer, InnovestX Securities Co., Ltd.

Lalitphat revealed, "While we saw extreme market volatility in 2023, we anticipate a resurgence of investor confidence in 2024, propelled by imminent interest rate cuts set to kickstart a new economic growth cycle and stabilization of the US economy. Our investment strategy focuses on stocks in high-growth quality sectors, coupled with maintaining positions in defensive stocks. We expect the US stock market to lead the way, driven by robust revenue and innovation, while Japan and India continue to lead in the Asian markets. We advocate switching from cash to investment-grade bonds and emerging market bonds denominated in stable currencies. In terms of commodities, copper is expected to be in demand throughout 2024. The US dollar is anticipated to remain stable."