SCB Julius Baer foresees encouraging investment trends in 2024
SCB-Julius Baer Securities Co., Ltd. (SCB Julius Baer) hosted an exclusive, "Market Outlook H1/2024" seminar for high-net-worth clients centered around the theme of "The Late Cycle Showdown."
The event which took place in Park Hyatt Bangkok featured esteemed speakers, including Lalitphat Toranavikrai, Chief Executive Officer of SCB Julius Baer; Mark Matthews, Head Research Asia, Bank Julius Baer; Bhaskar Laxminarayan, Chief Investment Officer Asia, Bank Julius Baer; and Sukit Udomsirikul, Chief Research Officer, InnovestX Securities Co., Ltd.
Lalitphat revealed, "While we saw extreme market volatility in 2023, we anticipate a resurgence of investor confidence in 2024, propelled by imminent interest rate cuts set to kickstart a new economic growth cycle and stabilization of the US economy. Our investment strategy focuses on stocks in high-growth quality sectors, coupled with maintaining positions in defensive stocks. We expect the US stock market to lead the way, driven by robust revenue and innovation, while Japan and India continue to lead in the Asian markets. We advocate switching from cash to investment-grade bonds and emerging market bonds denominated in stable currencies. In terms of commodities, copper is expected to be in demand throughout 2024. The US dollar is anticipated to remain stable."
"In our Next Generation investment theme, we maintain a positive outlook on cloud computing, AI, future mobility, and extended longevity sectors. We find the Thai market to be interesting, serving as a tactical short-term investment in portfolios based on market conditions, offering stability to portfolios. At SCB Julius Baer, we are fully committed to delivering a diverse range of investment solutions for our clients across varying market conditions. We partner with our clients to grow and protect their wealth and to plan for the seamless transfer of wealth from one generation to the next. As part of this commitment, we are gearing up to launch the 2nd edition of the "The 45 Academia" program, designed for the next generation of business heirs, preparing them to assume leadership roles in the future. This initiative underscores SCB Julius Baer's steadfast commitment: 'Your Legacy. Our Promise.'