Trump claims Japan, China guiding their currencies lower

"I've called (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping), I've called the leaders of Japan to say: 'You can't continue to reduce and break down your currency. You can't do it, because it's unfair to us,'" Trump said.

"It doesn't have to be tariffs. But tariffs are easy, they're fast, they're efficient, and they bring fairness." If Japan and China try to weaken their currencies and put the United States at a very unfair disadvantage, "all I have to do is say, 'Howard, we're going to have to raise the tariffs a little bit,'" said Trump, referring to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.