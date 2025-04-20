Thai Banks in Focus Amid Economic Slowdown

As Thailand’s economy shows signs of slowing, the banking sector is one to watch for its resilience and profit potential.

In 2024, commercial banks reported solid earnings to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), and early Q1 2025 results suggest continued strength.

Bangkok Bank (BBL) led the pack, reporting a Q1/2025 net profit of THB12.6 billion, up 19.9% YoY. The increase was driven by higher operating income, particularly net interest income of THB31.9 billion and a net interest margin of 2.89%. Non-interest income also rose, fueled by strong fee-based services and gains from investments.

Despite signs of a domestic economic slowdown—due to weaker private investment, global trade policy uncertainty, and soft internal demand—services and tourism sectors remain supportive, with non-Chinese tourist arrivals continuing to grow.

BBL acknowledges rising challenges, including geopolitical tensions, volatile energy prices, and high household debt, which could impact consumer purchasing power and investor confidence. The bank maintains a cautious business stance, emphasising responsible lending, financial stability, and sustainable growth.

As of March 2025, BBL’s total loans reached THB2.72 trillion (+1.0% YTD), mainly from large corporate clients. The NPL ratio was manageable at 3.0%, with a high coverage ratio of 300.3%. Deposits rose 1.8% to THB3.23 trillion, keeping the loan-to-deposit ratio at 84.4%. Capital ratios remain strong, well above regulatory requirements.