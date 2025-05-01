Public flocks to MOF’s 150th anniversary opening day

The replica has been meticulously printed on high-quality paper with a watermark and embedded silk threads to prevent counterfeiting. The design features intricate artwork that reflects the elegance of the era. Only 150 copies of this collectable item will be produced, making it rare and highly valuable—an exceptional keepsake for government bond enthusiasts. Each piece is priced at 4,999 baht.

Special Promotions from 6 State-Owned Banks

At the event, state-owned banks under the Ministry of Finance are showcasing special booths offering exclusive promotions for attendees. Here are the highlights:

Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG)

TCG is offering a range of credit guarantee products tailored to suit entrepreneurs across all sectors. At this event, exclusive promotions are available, including up to 4 years of fee waivers and guarantee terms of up to 10 years. Attendees who register at the TCG booth and have their participating financial institutions submit guarantee requests by August 31, 2025, will also enjoy free processing fees.

As part of the showcase, TCG is featuring pickup trucks converted into food trucks and cargo vehicles, representing its newly launched “TCG SMEs PICK-UP” program under the campaign “Pickup Backed by MOF”. Launched in March, the initiative supports SMEs needing to purchase new pickup trucks for commercial use by making credit more accessible under relaxed conditions. The program offers free guarantee fees for the first 3 years, a low 1.5% annual fee for years 4 to 7, and a maximum guarantee term of 7 years.

Government Housing Bank (GHB)

GHB is offering special financial promotions to support homeownership among Thais and encourage personal savings. These include:

Special Home Loan – A low fixed interest rate of just 1.50% per annum for the first 5 months, with a maximum loan term of up to 40 years. For example, a 1-million-baht loan starts with monthly instalments as low as 3,400 baht.

GHB Savings Lottery – Nakharat Series 2 – Priced at 1,000 baht per unit with a 3-year term and a base return of 0.75% per annum.

A 100,000-baht investment yields a minimum return of 1.47% per annum, while a 1-million-baht investment earns a minimum of 1.59% per annum.

The top prize is 3 million baht.

Special bonus: Customers who purchase bonds worth 500,000 baht or more in a single transaction will receive one additional unit (worth 1,000 baht) free, limited to one right per person (terms and conditions apply).

150th Anniversary MOF Savings Account – Earn interest rates of up to 2.00% per annum, valid from the account opening date until September 30, 2025. To qualify, simply reserve the offer at the event and open an account with a minimum deposit of 10,000 baht (maximum of 1 million baht per person).

Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC)

BAAC is offering a range of special, full-service promotions for customers at the event. These include the BAAC “Jade Emperor” savings bond, giving participants the chance to win 10 million baht every month, the Gold-Framed Deposit with monthly interest payments of up to 1.50% per annum, and the launch of the new Diamond-Ring Deposit, offering an impressive interest rate of up to 11.73% per annum.

Exclusively at this event, customers who open an account and make deposits according to the bank’s conditions will receive three exclusive souvenirs: a limited-edition “Mang Maew” water bottle, a BAAC piggy bank, and a full set of Mang Maew art toys, including a secret figure. BAAC is also showcasing “Glam Kaset” products—a curated selection of high-quality, modern agricultural goods from certified Thai farmer groups—available for purchase at the event.

Government Savings Bank (GSB)

GSB is introducing a range of savings promotions to encourage personal financial discipline. One of the highlights is the Special 150-Day Savings Account, offering a step-up interest rate averaging 2.55% per annum, equivalent to a fixed deposit return of 3.00% per annum. This promotion is exclusively available at the event, with a limited number of 150 slots per day, and one person per slot.

Another key feature is the 1-Year GSB Special Savings Bond, titled “Save Hundreds, Win Hundreds of Millions”, which gives participants a chance to win a total of 100 million baht in prizes. This includes 30 special prizes worth 1 million baht each, drawn on May 16, 2025, and one grand prize of 70 million baht, drawn on July 16, 2025.

Additionally, GSB offers the Smart Junior Savings Account for children and young people aged 7 to 23 years. The account starts with an interest rate of 0.50% per annum, increasing to a maximum of 2.10% per annum when the balance grows steadily each month. With a total deposit term of 30 months, the account can be opened with as little as 1 baht. Customers who open an account with 100 baht or more will receive a special edition GSB Love Earth piggy bank.

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank)

The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank) is offering a special loan promotion with a fixed interest rate of just 3% per year for the first 3 years, repayment terms of up to 10 years, and a principal repayment grace period of up to 12 months—designed to meet the full range of Thai SME needs.

Exclusive at the event: Apply for a loan and get approved to receive a 500-baht gift voucher for any loan amount.

Additionally, SME D Bank provides free access to its all-in-one business enhancement platform, "DX by SME D Bank," and invites participants to join fun games for a chance to win special souvenirs.

Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM BANK)

EXIM BANK offers comprehensive financial services and exclusive promotions tailored for SME entrepreneurs, particularly those committed to anti-corruption practices and building transparent, sustainable businesses. The bank is also launching the EXIM Export Clinic, providing consultations for importers and exporters affected by the US reciprocal tariff policies—a response to the impacts of the Trump 2.0 trade approach on Thai businesses.

Additionally, Siam Organic Food Products Co., Ltd., an EXIM BANK client, is joining the event to showcase samples of its high-quality export snack and cereal products under the brands “ZANTUN & VICTOR” and “NOBI NOBI.”