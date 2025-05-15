3 Major Japan banks' net profit hits record high for 2nd year

For the year that ended this March, the combined net profit of the three megabanks plus two other banking groups--Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. and Resona Holdings Inc.--surged 30.5 % to 4,397.3 billion yen.

All five banking groups projected rises in their net profits for the current fiscal year, with the four excluding Resona predicting that their profits will hit new record highs.

In light of US President Donald Trump's high tariffs, the three megabanks said they expect their profits to decrease by 80-110 billion yen due to an economic slowdown and financial market turmoil.

Sumitomo Mitsui Group CEO Toru Nakashima said that the negative effects from the Trump tariffs have already started to weigh on his company's businesses.

Jiji Press News