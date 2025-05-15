Global reserves shift away from the dollar amid historic decline

The dollar now accounts for just 57.8% of global reserves, valued at approximately $12.36 trillion—a 0.6% drop from the previous year. For context, in 2000, the dollar's share peaked at around 70%.

Gold Emerges as a Key Alternative

As central banks seek to diversify their reserve holdings, gold has become a favoured alternative. Unlike the dollar, gold is not subject to control by any single government. This shift has been fueled, in part, by geopolitical tensions and the use of the dollar-based financial system as a tool of economic pressure by the United States.

A notable example is Russia, which saw several of its major banks cut off from the SWIFT payment network following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In response, Russia has nearly doubled its gold reserves over the past decade. Today, the country holds approximately 2,300 tonnes of gold, accounting for 32% of its total foreign reserves, according to the World Gold Council.

Kiyotaka Sato, an economics professor at Yokohama National University, noted that countries at odds with the West appear to be actively working on building alternative settlement systems using non-dollar currencies.