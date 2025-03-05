Gold rises on weaker dollar, trade war fears after Trump tariffs

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,911.88 an ounce as of 02:16 a.m. ET (1916 GMT). Bullion has gained nearly 11% so far this year and hit a record high of $2,956.15 on February 24.

US gold futures settled 0.7% higher at $2,920.60.

"The implementation of tariffs brings a high level of uncertainty to the markets, and safe-haven products like gold and silver continue to do well," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

"The dollar has been under pressure against some of the other major currencies, so that has been supportive as well," he added.

Trump's new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect at 0501 GMT. He also doubled duties on Chinese goods to 20%. China hit back immediately with additional 10%-15% tariffs on certain US imports from March 10 and a series of new export restrictions for designated US entities.

Canada retaliated with 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of US imports with immediate effect on Tuesday.