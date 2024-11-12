Bangchak enters SAF supply agreement with Shell  

SAF is an alternative fuel to fossil-based jets that can help to significantly reduce emissions from flying. It is a critical lever1 in meeting the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) net-zero carbon 2050 goal for international aviation.2 This collaboration and supply arrangement between Bangchak and Shell are further steps in advancing the use of sustainable aviation fuel.

Bangchak, a leader in Thailand’s sustainable aviation fuel industry, introduced its initial SAF manufacturing business plan in September 2022. The company is moving forward with the construction of a SAF production facility in Bangkok, which will have a capacity of 1,000,000 litres per day, utilizing used cooking oil as its primary feedstock. Commercial operations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025.