THAI reveals key strategies to build strength amid fierce competition

Thai Airways International Pcl (THAI) has entered the final phase of its rehabilitation plan and is now focused on restructuring its capital according to the approved plan.

In the first nine months of 2024, THAI and its subsidiaries reported total revenue of 135.81 billion baht, a 17.2% increase compared to the same period in the previous year, which recorded 115.89 billion baht.

The continued positive performance enabled THAI to repay 3.531 billion baht in debt under the rehabilitation plan.