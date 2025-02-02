Home appliance market sees surge early in the year

Haier is also investing 10 billion baht in a new manufacturing facility in Chonburi, set to begin operations in October. The plant will have an initial production capacity of 3 million air-conditioners per year, with plans to expand to 6 million units in 2026. The facility will support both the domestic and ASEAN markets, with long-term plans to export to Europe and the US. Production will be allocated 30% for Thailand and 70% for export.

Alex Ma, vice-president of Toshiba Thailand Co Ltd, provided insights into Thailand’s home-appliance market for 2024, covering refrigerators, washing machines, air-conditioners, and small home appliances (excluding TVs). The market is valued at 83 billion baht, growing by 9%, with total sales expected to reach 21 million units.

The market is divided into two segments:

Major Appliances (refrigerators, washing machines and air-conditioners) valued at 65 billion baht, growing 11%, with 5.6 million units sold (+8%).

Small Appliances (rice cookers, microwaves, water heaters, fans) valued at 18 billion baht, maintaining stable growth, with 15.4 million units sold (+3%).

"This year, Toshiba is increasing its marketing budget to 14% of revenue, up from 10-12%, to implement a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy across online and offline channels. The brand aims for 25% sales growth and targets becoming Thailand’s No 1 home-appliance brand," Ma said.

Additionally, Toshiba has allocated 5 billion baht to build a new air-conditioner factory in Pinthong Industrial Estate in Chonburi province, supporting market expansion and production growth in ASEAN. The company aims for 25% sales growth in 2025 and plans to launch more than 53 new models, focusing on mid-to-premium customers who value design and product features.

Toshiyuki Izuka, managing director of Mitsubishi Electric Kang Yong Watana Co Ltd, said 2023 was a challenging year due to sluggish economic recovery and high household debt, leading to more cautious consumer spending. The overall air-conditioner market in 2024 was valued at 31.2 billion baht, with fierce competition, particularly in pricing strategies. The market is expected to grow to 33.5 billion baht this year.

Despite these challenges, Mitsubishi Electric has maintained its No 1 market share in residential air-conditioners at 30%, as well as in ventilation fans and water pumps. For fiscal year 2024 (ending March 31, 2025), the company expects sales to remain stable compared with 2023, with a 10% growth target for FY2025.

"The air-conditioner market is projected to grow 5% this year, driven by the recovery in tourism, increasing demand from hotels and accommodations, and the expansion of data centres, which boosts the B2B [business-to-business] segment," Izuka explained.

As air-conditioners account for more than 50% of Mitsubishi Electric’s revenue, the company aims for 10% sales growth in this category, allocating a 1.2 billion baht marketing budget focused on digital channels to engage modern consumers.