THAI moving forward with fleet expansion

Chai Iamsiri, chief executive of THAI, announced that the company has received the list of proposed board members from shareholders. The management team will compile this list and present it for approval at the first annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders, scheduled for April 18. Shareholders will vote to appoint suitable candidates to the board, which will oversee Thai Airways' policies after the airline exits the rehabilitation plan.

Chai emphasised that an appropriate board structure is essential for greater operational flexibility. He noted that while many companies have boards with five to 15 members, Thai Airways' board has typically operated at full capacity, with most members being government representatives because of THAI’s status as a state enterprise. He suggested that to improve operational efficiency, the board size should not exceed the 15-member cap.

The new board members will be selected from shareholder representatives in proportion to their shareholdings. The government remains the major shareholder, holding about 48%, which would entitle it to appoint around three to four representatives to the board.

Meanwhile, other shareholders, including creditors who converted their debt into equity, hold around 52% of the shares and will have the right to appoint their own board members.

Notable shareholders include Bangkok Bank, which is entitled to appoint one representative, and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand Savings Cooperative, which also has the right to appoint one representative.

Thai Airways plans to file its request to exit the rehabilitation plan in April. Afterward, the approval process is expected to take about one month. Once approved, THAI is projected to resume trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in the second quarter of 2025.

