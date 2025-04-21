Second Boeing jet starts return from China, tracker shows

The 737 MAX 8 landed in the US territory of Guam on Monday, after leaving Boeing's Zhoushan completion centre near Shanghai, data from flight tracking website AirNav Radar showed.

Guam is one of the stops such flights make on the 5,000-mile (8,000-km) journey across the Pacific between Boeing's US production hub in Seattle and the Zhoushan completion centre, where planes are ferried by Boeing for final work and delivery to a Chinese carrier.

On Sunday, a 737 MAX painted with the livery for China's Xiamen Airlines made the return journey from Zhoushan and landed at Seattle's Boeing Field.

It is not clear which party made the decision for the two aircraft to return to the US.

Boeing could find a replacement buyer in Malaysia Airlines, however, which has said it was talking to the manufacturer about acquiring jets that may become available should Chinese airlines stop taking deliveries.