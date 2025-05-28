RS confident of clear bank debt repayment terms by Q2 2025

As a major shareholder, Surachai remains fully committed to solving these issues and driving the business turnaround. The company has implemented immediate measures to address the “C” warning symbol, including:

Regarding debt restructuring, continuous negotiations have been held with financial institutions to find a mutually suitable debt management approach. This includes considering adjustments to the repayment terms based primarily on the company’s repayment capacity aligned with its current liquidity. The company is confident that these negotiations for financial assistance will be concluded by June–July 2025, or in Q2 2025.

Additionally, RS is enhancing cost management and expense control to improve profitability and cash flow, expecting to reduce overall costs by approximately THB400–450 million per year.

Key measures include:

Streamlining workforce structure to better align with business operations, such as eliminating redundant positions and enhancing employee capabilities

Downsizing non-essential office space

Implementing more efficient expense controls consistent with core business activities, for example, capping marketing and advertising budgets at no more than 10% of total revenue, which is expected to reduce selling expenses by about THB150 million this year compared to last year