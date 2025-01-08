RS shares plunge nearly 30% for 2nd day on woes of major shareholder

Earlier reports indicated that major shareholder Surachai Chetchotisak, who holds 22.32% of RS shares (487 million shares) and 16.35% of RSXYZ shares (257 million shares), was forced to sell his holdings due to pledging of the stocks outside the market to the tune of 1 billion baht. This led to a sharp drop in RS's stock price, which hit the floor on Tuesday.

Broker sources have revealed that the rapid decline in RS stock price on January 7 and continued selling pressure on January 8 may be linked to forced sales, likely through investment tools such as block trades in single stock futures or margin borrowing outside of the typical market mechanisms (off-market share pledges).

"Leverage of RS and RSXYZ shares for liquidity has been a long-standing practice. This approach was feasible during stable or bullish market conditions. However, as multiple cases emerged and share prices faced persistent selling pressure, maintaining liquidity became unsustainable. Compounding this issue is the RS Group's financial difficulties, which have deterred interest in big lot transactions," the source said.