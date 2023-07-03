RS Group joins up with Universal Music to make it big on international stage

The aim of the deal is to take Thailand’s music and related soft power to the international stage.

A statement from RS Group said the agreement means that RS Music will form an unprecedented alliance with UMG to manage all of RS Group’s music copyrights and royalties of over 10,000 songs from 1981 to 2022.

Surachai Chetchotisak, chief executive officer of RS Group, said he expects this new business model with strong international partners to generate additional revenue for RS Music.

He added that this collaboration will aid in the promotion of new music releases by popular artists through the RS Homecoming project and introduce new faces through the RS Newcomers project.

“UMG is the world’s No 1 music company with a wide-spanning vision and leadership in the music industry. We are glad to partner with UMG as a means to take Thai music to the international stage. This will give music lovers across the world easy, seamless access to our music content through online channels,” he said.

He believes this joint venture will help drive Thailand’s soft power and serve as a springboard for future projects and businesses.