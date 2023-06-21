Diprom aims to kick start t for the Thai creative economy
The Department of Industrial Promotion (Diprom) is focusing on increasing the potential Thai entrepreneurs so that they can generate at least 250 million baht for the country's creative economy.
Diprom director-general Bainoy Suwanchatree said on Wednesday his department will provide guidance to entrepreneurs in the creative industry on how to use technology and innovations for their products, packages, services or content.
Diprom aims to help at least 250 creative businesses and develop at least 100 products, Bainoy said, adding that these are expected to generate at least 250 million baht for the Thai creative economy.
Diprom’s aim is to help entrepreneurs attract more customers.
It launched a project to hone the skills of playwrights and scriptwriters so that they can infuse their scripts with soft power to create trends, Bainoy explained.
He said this project helped several sectors, such as fashion, food and tourism, increase revenue and also increased the consumption of Thai products.
It also helped mitigate oversupply and boost the value of the creative economy, Bainoy said, adding that the department's effort is in line with the Bio-Circular-Green economy to drive Thailand towards sustainability.
Bainoy said Thai soft power helped boost the reputation of Thai industries like entertainment, food, fashion, performing arts, and tourism.
Thai soft power also made many products popular among foreigners, such as elephant pants, Pad Thai (stir-fried rice noodles), mango sticky rice, and Muay Thai.
Thailand was ranked 35th among 120 countries worldwide and 6th among Asian countries in the Global Soft Power Index 2022, he noted, adding that this proved the country's effort on promoting soft powers.