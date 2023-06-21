Diprom aims to kick start t for the Thai creative economy

Diprom’s aim is to help entrepreneurs attract more customers.

It launched a project to hone the skills of playwrights and scriptwriters so that they can infuse their scripts with soft power to create trends, Bainoy explained.

He said this project helped several sectors, such as fashion, food and tourism, increase revenue and also increased the consumption of Thai products.

It also helped mitigate oversupply and boost the value of the creative economy, Bainoy said, adding that the department's effort is in line with the Bio-Circular-Green economy to drive Thailand towards sustainability.