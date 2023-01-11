Line Stickers introduces a training course for professional content creators

Line Creators Course will teach viewers how to make Line Stickers from beginner to advanced level. Learners will also explore sales and marketing techniques, as well as tips to start a career as a content creator with ease from famous creators and experts in related fields.

The six-episode video is divided into two parts:

The first part (episodes 1-3) will teach novice creators about basic knowledge of content creation, drawing techniques, character design, as well as income and tax management for content creators.

The second part (episodes 4-6) will feature the story of creators in the Line Creators Club, who will share their knowledge and experience in character building, marketing, and advanced techniques in designing Line Stickers, e.g. animated stickers and stickers with sound.

Issree Damrongpitakkul, Director of Consumer Business at LINE Thailand, said Line Creators Course is the first-ever training course on how to create, sell, and market Line Stickers efficiently from basic to advanced levels.

“We hope that the course would greatly benefit new creators as well as existing creators who wish to improve the quality of their works,” she said. “Line is committed to maximising the creative potential of Thai creators to compete at the international level.”

Line Creators Course will be broadcast one episode per week, starting from January 11 at Line Thailand’s Youtube channel https://lin.ee/gN68ArL/sknj/pr

For more information regarding LINE CREATORS, visit: https://lin.ee/OBtGZcv/sknj/PR