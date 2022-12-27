Closure of Line Idol up for discussion, says Line (Thailand)
Line (Thailand) has said it is ready to discuss with media outlets and seek a mutual solution for the closure of the Line Idol business unit, a company source said on Tuesday.
The source made this remark after Line Corporation ordered that the business unit be shut down from December 31 due to economic reasons.
The source said the company acknowledges the uncertainty among Line Idol users, adding that they had been warned of the closure some four months in advance.
"Line [Thailand] is ready to discuss with media outlets on a case-by-case basis to seek mutual solutions," the source said, adding that the company is also contacting media outlets to clarify the issue.
The source added that the company is not denying the issue and is ready to hear everyone’s opinions.
Line Idol is a communication platform that helps artists, bloggers, celebrities and publishers among others to connect with their fans and audiences through official Line accounts. There are four types of official accounts, namely Celebrities, Net Idols, Bloggers and Publishers.
This channel has served as an important platform for access to monitored and verified content.
