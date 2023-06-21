Thai videos grab the spotlight at regional summit in Hong Kong

The summit wrapped up yesterday with a vote by participants about which Asian country had the most potential to achieve international success in the content industry.

The result was that 40% of the participants voted for Thailand, with China receiving 16% and Indonesia receiving 13%, said Pirongrong Ramasoota, a member of the board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

She described the Asian Video Summit 2023 as an international forum aimed at developing and improving the quality of video content throughout the region.

Nearly two hundred entrepreneurs, producers, creators, and specialists in related-business, as well as government officials from 22 Asian countries attended the summit.

The vote followed a discussion on which Asian country had the most potential to achieve success in the content industry, Pirongrong said.

Other intriguing markets were Hong Kong and the Philippines, both of which received 7% of the vote, and Taiwan, which received 6%, she said.

Pirongrong said the potential of Thai video content was enormous, as shown by its widespread popularity in markets in Asia and around the world, as well as international awards.

Thailand’s success is, however, hindered by a lack of strategic support and collaboration among relevant government agencies. As a result, there is no clear, unified direction because each agency has its own objectives, which results in duplication and a lack of continuity.