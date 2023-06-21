Thai videos grab the spotlight at regional summit in Hong Kong
Thai content has the greatest potential to succeed in international markets like South Korean content has, according to the Asian Video Summit 2023.
The summit wrapped up yesterday with a vote by participants about which Asian country had the most potential to achieve international success in the content industry.
The result was that 40% of the participants voted for Thailand, with China receiving 16% and Indonesia receiving 13%, said Pirongrong Ramasoota, a member of the board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
She described the Asian Video Summit 2023 as an international forum aimed at developing and improving the quality of video content throughout the region.
Nearly two hundred entrepreneurs, producers, creators, and specialists in related-business, as well as government officials from 22 Asian countries attended the summit.
The vote followed a discussion on which Asian country had the most potential to achieve success in the content industry, Pirongrong said.
Other intriguing markets were Hong Kong and the Philippines, both of which received 7% of the vote, and Taiwan, which received 6%, she said.
Pirongrong said the potential of Thai video content was enormous, as shown by its widespread popularity in markets in Asia and around the world, as well as international awards.
Thailand’s success is, however, hindered by a lack of strategic support and collaboration among relevant government agencies. As a result, there is no clear, unified direction because each agency has its own objectives, which results in duplication and a lack of continuity.
"It is an inter-agency problem caused by a lack of collaborative mechanisms in the country's public structure. We must communicate and listen to one another in order to pursue the same goal and direction, as well as manage all resources to their full potential. The NBTC is willing to act as an intermediary to facilitate that type of discussion," she said.
Video industry executives outside of Thailand said the country has the potential to develop internationally like South Korea, she said.
To succeed at this, Thailand needs to invest in its entrepreneurs and develop a clear and strategic approach to help them compete globally.
It is critical to create a media ecosystem conducive to free and fair competition for both domestic and foreign service providers due to the changing media landscape, technological advancement, and consumer behaviour, she said.
Pirongrong called for “light-touch governance” to allow “industry players to be creative and innovative with their content”.
“One way to encourage self-regulation is to allow domestic and foreign business operators to jointly set the rules. The rules that flow out will be the guiding principles of the entrepreneurial community, with NBTC and government agencies providing the necessary resources," Pirongrong explained.
True Corporation's chief strategic content and public affairs officer, Birathon Kasemsri Na Ayudhaya, who attended the summit, pointed out that Thailand already has the elements to move forward internationally.
"Thai content has many unique appeals, such as the depth of Thai culture and history, the beauty of the landscape, and skilled performers," Birathon said.
Thai content is also excellent in production and is full of the creativity of its creators, who are second to none in the region, he said.
The Asia Video Industry Association hosted the Asia Video Summit 2023 in Hong Kong on Monday and Tuesday.
The Korean wave, the future of Chinese entertainment, video earnings, and the role of artificial intelligence in the media, were among the topics discussed.