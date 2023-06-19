TikTok to invest ‘billions of dollars’ in S-E Asia to help region’s businesses: CEO

Stressing how efforts are already under way to expand the use of TikTok, chief executive Chew Shou Zi said on Thursday that the app has provided a platform for more than 15 million small businesses in Southeast Asia, including five million in Indonesia.

“I am delighted to announce that we are going to invest billions of dollars in Indonesia and Southeast Asia over the next few years,” said Chew.

He did not reveal the exact figure or timelines for the investment, but said that part of it will include a US$12.2 million (S$16.4 million) investment that will support more than 120,000 SMEs, entrepreneurs and young people over the next three years.

The app would also invest in training, advertising and supporting small vendors who are keen to join its e-commerce platform TikTok Shop.

Speaking at TikTok’s Southeast Asia Impact Forum, held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in central Jakarta, Chew noted that when the app started more than five years ago, it was mainly used for entertainment purposes.