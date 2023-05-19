Montana TikTok ban sparks range of reactions, including a lawsuit to block the ban

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed legislation to ban TikTok in the state, effective Jan. 1. On Thursday, five TikTok users in Montana who create content posted on the short-video app filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to block the ban. The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Montana late on Wednesday, names the state's attorney general, Austin Knudsen, who is charged with enforcing the law.

The TikTok users argue the state seeks to "exercise powers over national security that Montana does not have and to ban speech Montana may not suppress." The suit said users believe the law violates their First Amendment rights.

TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, has faced growing calls from US lawmakers and state officials to ban the app nationwide over concerns about potential Chinese government influence over the platform.

Some Montana residents cautiously agree with the ban, citing "serious" and "inherent" risks with TikTok.

But Jenna Leventoff, Senior Policy Counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), said there are many factors to consider around the ban, including the impact on small businesses in Montana.