Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok

Montana will make it unlawful for Google and Apple's app stores to offer the TikTok app within its borders. The ban takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.

TikTok, which has over 150 million American users, is facing growing calls from US lawmakers and state officials to ban the app nationwide over concerns about potential Chinese government influence over the platform.

In March, a congressional committee grilled TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about whether the Chinese government could access user data or influence what Americans see on the app.

Gov. Gianforte, a Republican, on Twitter, he tweeted: "To protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned TikTok in Montana."