Despite economic uncertainty, Thai manufacturing finds opportunities in global decoupling

Looking ahead, the Thai economy will face heightened fragility in both the household and business sectors. (1) Households: low-income groups lack sufficient financial buffers, such as precautionary savings and various types of insurance. (2) Businesses: despite signs of overall recovery, some firms remain highly vulnerable—especially small businesses grappling with rising debt amid structural challenges in Thailand’s manufacturing sector. Our assessment indicates that financial measures for these vulnerable groups will still take time to yield broad-based benefits.

SCB EIC expects the MPC to cut its policy rate to 2.25% by the end of 2024, with another cut to 2% expected in early 2025. Impetus from domestic demand will be hindered by household financial vulnerability, ongoing structural issues, tighter financial conditions, and heightened economic risks in 2025. The Thai baht remains highly volatile due to domestic political uncertainties and the Fed’s cautious approach to cutting rates, despite some economic indicators falling below market expectations. In the short term, we expect the Thai baht to gradually strengthen to 35.80-36.80 THB/USD alongside Thailand’s economic recovery, with the year-end baht stabilizing around 35-36 THB/USD.

Geopolitical tensions will heighten uncertainties and accelerate global economic decoupling. However, this could present an opportunity for Thailand's industry. The global trade landscape has been evolving as many countries rely less on trading partners in the opposite geopolitical blocs and rely more on those adopting with neutral stance. Maintaining geopolitical neutrality, Thailand stands to benefit from trade and investment diversions as global decoupling continues. Nonetheless, the implications to Thai industries can be categorized into two major groups:

(1) Industries poised to benefit from global economic decoupling, such as computer & electronics and automobile & parts;

(2) Industries facing more intense competition from other neutral countries, particularly regional competitors in exports to the US, such as textiles and electrical appliances.

To grab opportunities amid the escalating global economic decoupling, Thailand’s government policies crucially need proactive export promotion alongside business strategies. These policies should also be tailored to manufacturing product groups in line with their specific contexts. Thus, we categorize them into four product groups based on potential gains or losses.

1) Products that Thailand excels in but faces intense competition: Government policies should emphasize enhancing productivity, value creation, and competitiveness. Meanwhile, Thai businesses should focus on promoting product strengths, targeting specific markets, formulating strategies to increase market share, and aligning product development with global trends.

2) Products that Thailand excels in and face low competition: Government policies should encourage exporters to explore new markets for risk diversification and revamp production processes to meet environmental sustainability standards. Thai businesses should adapt by addressing climate risks and investing in renewable energy.

3) Products that Thailand is inefficient but face low competition: Government policies should offer incentives for exporters to sustain current operations while investing in enhanced production capabilities and focusing on existing markets. Thai businesses should improve production technology and deepen the market understanding of target markets within the US and China blocs to accommodate changes in global demands effectively.

4) Products that Thailand is inefficient and face intense competition: Government policies should incentivize businesses to transition to high-potential sectors in the new global value chains. Meanwhile, Thai businesses should accelerate their integration into the new value chains and seek partnerships with more advanced technology.