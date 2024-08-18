Thailand's average growth forecast at just 2.8% over next decade

Nonarit Bisonyabut, senior researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), noted that a GDP growth rate of 2.8% per year is satisfactory given Thailand's level of development. Countries with lower development levels, such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam, are expected to grow faster thanks to their lower development stage. Thailand is expected to reach developed status around 2046.

“Thailand is categorised as a middle-income developing country with a growth potential of about 3.5% per year (pre-Covid-19). However, post-Covid-19, estimates suggest potential growth may drop to around 3% per year on average. This level of growth is moderate compared with other countries, slower than China and India, but faster than many other countries at a similar level of development.”

Vietnam’s economy, after a period of rapid growth, is expected to slow down. For example, China, which once grew at 10%, now has a growth rate of around 4.5-5%. Vietnam may surpass Thailand if it maintains its growth rate, but it must sustain this level for another 10 to 20 years.

Malaysia has already surpassed Thailand in terms of growth and maintains its potential well, partly due to its abundant resources, investment in the services sector, and policies aligned with global chip-industry trends, which support continued economic growth.

