Thailand eyes key tech investments with new semiconductor board

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira expressed his support for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s decision to establish the National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Industry Policy Committee (Semiconductor Board).
He said on Friday that this industry was vital for the country’s economic future, focusing on technological investments and workforce development.
He noted that this initiative would help Thailand attract significant investments and align resources to build a skilled workforce for the growing semiconductor sector.
The government is also looking into the expansion of the Competitive Enhancement Fund to support this initiative.