OIE advancing measures to restructure nine target industries

1. Automotive Industry: Focus on developing products where Thailand has the potential as a production base, such as passenger cars, 1-ton pickups, and new product groups, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), as well as automotive parts.

2. Plastics Industry: Emphasise the production of plastics that contain a high proportion of recycled plastic, supporting the shift towards a low-carbon society.

3. Medical Device Industry: Aim to produce medical devices used for diseases with a high number of patients and high treatment costs, particularly for non-communicable chronic diseases, including:

Heart and cardiovascular diseases

Diabetes

Cancer

Hypertension

Chronic kidney disease

4. Steel and Metallurgy Industry: Enhance the competitiveness of the Thai steel industry, focusing on producing environmentally friendly steel, such as rebar, hot-rolled steel, steel pipes, wire rods, and prefabricated steel structures.

5. Robotics and Automation Industry: Promote the use of robots and automation systems in the industrial sector, as well as supporting businesses in designing, creating innovations, and developing human resources in robotics and automation.

6. Electrical and Electronics Industry: Focus on attracting investments in upstream industries and advanced technologies, upgrading the potential of existing electrical appliance industries to high-value, high-technology products, and promoting research and development.

7. Biotechnology Industry: Develop products in the fields of bioplastics, bio-based chemicals, and oleochemicals.

8. Food Industry: Prioritise the development of basic food products for food security and future food products that focus on generating income to elevate the country to a high-income status.

9. Textile and Apparel Industry: Focus on developing products across the value chain, such as technical fibre, technical textiles, and fashion brands. Additionally, efforts will be made to develop supporting business factors to ensure the efficient implementation of industrial restructuring, such as workforce development, research, technology, innovation, production processes, legal and regulatory improvements, and infrastructure development.