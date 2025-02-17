AOT reveals private sector owes 5 billion baht in payments

Krit Phakakit, Secretary of the Board of Directors of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) report to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) explaining the liquidity challenges faced by commercial operators and airlines.

The statement clarified that King Power Duty Free Co., Ltd. (KPD) sent a letter to AOT on August 26, 2023, requesting a deferral of payment for the compensation fees related to duty-free operations at Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, and Don Mueang Airports.

The letter noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in early 2020, severely impacted the tourism industry in Thailand, and KPD was no exception. The government’s strict travel restrictions led to a significant reduction in flights and passengers, which prevented KPD from conducting business as usual under their contract.

Thanks to AOT's measures to support airport operators, including allowing payment deferrals, KPD was able to maintain its workforce and operations. However, despite the gradual improvement in the COVID-19 situation, KPD continued to experience severe and ongoing challenges, particularly in recovering its business and making necessary investments in infrastructure and systems at the airports.

Moreover, financial institutions have been reluctant to provide additional loans, and KPD faced the pressure of repaying debts, fees owed to AOT, and payments for goods ordered from suppliers. This led to a significant financial burden in recent months.

The minimum compensation fees KPD was required to pay AOT were relatively high, given the lower-than-expected passenger spending growth, which was based on pre-COVID forecasts. As a result, the fees were disproportionately high compared to current revenues. Additionally, slower-than-expected sales of duty-free goods further exacerbated KPD's financial difficulties, leading to a significant loss of 651,512,785 baht in 2023.

From January 2024 until the present, KPD has continued to face losses. As a result, KPD urgently sought AOT's approval to defer the minimum compensation payments due from August 2023 to July 2024 (for 12 installments) for an 18-month period. This deferral would provide the financial breathing room necessary for KPD to recover its liquidity and return to normal operations, especially as the peak tourism season approaches.

KPD anticipates increased revenue during the peak season, as more tourists are expected to visit Thailand. The deferred payments would allow KPD to prepare for additional product purchases and optimize sales during this period.

The deferred payments would also alleviate KPD's financial burdens, helping the company improve its liquidity and return to stability by 2026. The deferral request is a result of multiple factors, including the unexpected and uncontrollable COVID-19 crisis, which continues to affect KPD's financial performance despite improvements in the situation.

AOT reviewed KPD’s request and confirmed that KPD’s liquidity issues were legitimate. Although the contract stipulates a penalty for late payments, AOT allowed KPD to defer the payments for the specified period without waiving the penalty.

In 2024, over 70 operators, including duty-free vendors, airlines, and car rental companies, at AOT's six airports faced similar challenges. Many sought payment deferrals or cancellations of operations, citing losses and liquidity problems.

Currently, AOT operators are paying over 50% of revenue-sharing fees, and some have requested payment extensions or restructuring. AOT has considered these requests, recognizing that allowing operators to restructure payments could benefit AOT more than rejecting the requests and going for a new tender.



