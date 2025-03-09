Sirikanya reveals 3 horrors of the Digital Wallet—A chilling reality

Sirikanya Tansakun, MP and Deputy Leader of the Move Forward Party, posted on her personal Facebook page about the "horror" of the Digital Wallet scheme.

She posted that after distributing cash twice, depleting nearly 180 billion baht without any economic stimulus effect, the government is now pushing ahead with the real Digital Wallet program. It is expected to be approved by the Economic Stimulus Policy Board this Monday (March 10).

She highlighted three alarming issues:

1. Despite knowing that the first round of cash handouts had no impact on economic stimulation, the government is proceeding with another 150-billion-baht giveaway. The initial two phases of 10,000-baht handouts were ineffective—GDP missed its target, and consumption figures remained stagnant in the four months following the distribution. The Private Consumption Index, which reflects whether people increased spending on food, clothing, and electronics, showed a completely flat trend. If it were a heartbeat monitor, it would resemble that of a deceased person.

" However, the government prioritizes political popularity over economic concerns and stubbornly pushes forward," Sirikanya wrote.

2. The project has failed to meet its timeline, and there is still no clear date for the distribution. The initial promise of a rollout in Q2 now seems unlikely due to ongoing issues among responsible agencies.