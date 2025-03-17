US signals a shift in global trade with Trump's new tariffs

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has signaled a new approach to trade relations between the US and countries around the world, following President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on April 2. The US will impose tariffs at the same rate that other countries charge on American goods in an effort to create fairness in trade.

Rubio spoke on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday, stating that this policy changes the US's trade stance with all countries, not targeting any specific nation.

" This is a global issue. It’s not against Canada, it’s not against Mexico, it’s not against the European Union; it’s about all countries," Rubio said. "And based on a new foundation of fairness and equality, we will begin bilateral negotiations with countries around the world about new trade agreements that are fair to both sides."

This move aligns with President Trump's speech last week, where he announced that the US would begin implementing reciprocal tariffs on April 2, charging the same rate as other countries impose on US goods.

"Other countries have been using tariffs against us for decades, and now it’s our turn to impose tariffs on them," President Trump said.