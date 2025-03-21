KResearch compares Thailand's economy to the "Sick Man of Asia."

Kevalin Wangpichayasuk, Deputy Managing Director of KResearch, added that the impact of Trump's tariff hikes could risk a 1.0% contraction in Thailand’s industrial production in 2025. While Thailand cannot rely as heavily on tourism as before, manufacturers and exporters of electronics and electrical appliances will be directly impacted by the tariffs and reduced US orders due to dependence on the US as a key export market. The car, steel, and aluminum industries will face indirect effects from heightened competition amid the global economic slowdown.

As a result, low-skilled labour in the manufacturing sector faces income risks, with signs of increased factory closures, particularly in the electronics and automotive industries. These closures are mainly occurring in medium to large-sized factories, which will likely become more challenging when the US imposes reciprocal tariffs in early April.

Factory closures are increasing in the first two months of 2025, especially in industries like electronics and automotive. The trend shows more closures among medium to large businesses, particularly those with registered capital over 100 million baht, compared to the past when most closures were in small businesses with registered capital of only 2 million baht.

This aligns with a continuous reduction in working hours across various manufacturing sectors, with current hours falling 11% below the previous standard of over 40 hours per week. While factory closures are stabilizing, the accumulated number of closures remains high, with nearly 5,000 factories closed since 2021.

Moreover, Thailand is unlikely to rely as much on tourism as before, as the number of tourists from two main countries, China and Malaysia, has decreased. Additionally, the increased competition for tourists and changing behaviours make it challenging for the Thai tourism market to return to pre-COVID levels or exceed them.

Nattaporn Treratsirikul, Deputy Managing Director of KResearch, explained that if Thailand faces a 10% increase in reciprocal tariffs, it could negatively impact GDP by -0.3%. This impact is already factored into the 2025 GDP growth forecast of 2.4%.

However, if the US imposes an additional 25% import tariff on Thailand, the GDP impact could rise to -0.6%. The current GDP growth projection for 2025, set at 2.4%, faces a risk of revision downward but is expected to remain above 2.0%.

Furthermore, Thailand’s economic growth in the second half of 2025 is expected to show minimal growth on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to the effects of the trade war, a high base from the same period last year, and reduced economic momentum.