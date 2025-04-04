Trump misstates foreign tariff figures: Krugman

In a speech at the White House Rose Garden on April 2, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced a set of sweeping tariffs, prompting concerns over potential economic repercussions and the accuracy of his trade assertions. The announcement, which caught many by surprise, included tariff rates significantly higher than anticipated and claims about international trade policies that economists quickly challenged.
Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize-winning economist, criticized the announcement, calling it "a full-on crazy" approach to trade. “It’s not just that he appears to be imposing much higher tariffs than almost anyone expected,” Krugman stated. “He’s also making false claims about our trading partners that will both enrage them and make it very hard to back down.”
One of the most contentious points in Trump’s speech was his claim that foreign nations impose disproportionately high tariffs on US goods. He presented a chart alleging that the European Union levies tariffs as high as 39% on American products—figures that Krugman and other experts have called into question. “The EU, like the United States, has generally low tariffs; the average tariff it charges on US goods is less than 3%,” Krugman explained. “So where does this 39% number come from? I have no idea.”
Additionally, Trump reiterated a long-disputed claim that the US is subsidizing Canada by $200 billion annually. Economists have previously debunked this assertion, noting that Trump misinterprets trade surpluses as subsidies and inflates the actual figure. Despite repeated corrections, he has continued to promote the claim. “Many, many people have pointed out the error, but Trump is sticking with it,” Krugman noted, comparing the persistence of such misinformation to other widely disputed narratives.
Trump’s tariff announcement signals an aggressive stance on trade policy, one that experts warn could strain relations with key economic partners. As global markets react to the news, the long-term implications of these tariffs remain uncertain.