Trump misstates foreign tariff figures: Krugman

In a speech at the White House Rose Garden on April 2, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced a set of sweeping tariffs, prompting concerns over potential economic repercussions and the accuracy of his trade assertions. The announcement, which caught many by surprise, included tariff rates significantly higher than anticipated and claims about international trade policies that economists quickly challenged.

Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize-winning economist, criticized the announcement, calling it "a full-on crazy" approach to trade. “It’s not just that he appears to be imposing much higher tariffs than almost anyone expected,” Krugman stated. “He’s also making false claims about our trading partners that will both enrage them and make it very hard to back down.”