WTO slashes 2025 trade growth forecast, warns of deeper slump

The WTO said that if Trump reintroduced the full rates of his broader tariffs, that would reduce goods trade growth by 0.6 percentage points, with another 0.8 point cut due to spillover effects beyond US-linked trade.

Taken together, this would lead to a 1.5% decline, the steepest drop since 2020.

"If we have contraction in global merchandise, the concern is spill over into broad GDP growth. We've seen that the trade concerns can have negative spill overs into financial markets, into other broader areas of the economy," Okonjo-Iweala added. She also raised an alarm about the impact on developing countries.

DECOUPLING FEAR

The head of the WTO said her greatest fear was that the economies of China and the US were decoupling from one another.

The WTO estimates that merchandise trade between them will fall by 81% - a drop that could have reached 91% without recent exemptions for products such as smartphones.

"A decoupling could have far-reaching consequences if it were to contribute to a broader fragmentation of the global economy along geopolitical lines into two isolated blocks," Okonjo-Iweala said.

In this scenario, global GDP could shrink by 7% in the long term, which the director general described as "significant and substantial".