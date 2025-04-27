Private sector optimistic, GDP to grow 2.9%, Urges EEC expansion

In 2025, the Thai business sector faces numerous changes, both internal and external. The slowdown in China's economy and key trading partners, along with the volatility of the US economy under the "Trump 2.0" trade policies, has affected Thailand's export direction.
Sanan Angubolkul, Senior Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of the Federation of Thai Chambers of Commerce, stated that 2025 remains a year where the Thai economy must proceed with "caution" amid global economic uncertainties, geopolitical fluctuations, and pressures from the trade policies of major powers, particularly the US under President Donald Trump.
Despite several challenges, Thailand's economic mechanisms still possess key drivers capable of sustaining growth, provided that both the public and private sectors provide appropriate support and strategic direction. The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking has forecasted that Thailand's economy in 2025 will grow by 2.4–2.9%, supported by several positive factors, including:
Exports: Thailand must aggressively pursue targeted export strategies. Despite facing new US import tariffs and global economic volatility, there is confidence that Thai exports still have growth potential if the private sector can adjust strategies in time. This includes leveraging existing free trade agreements (FTAs) and expanding markets to potential countries like India, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia to reduce dependence on key markets like China and the US.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): Attracting foreign investment will be a key driver this year, particularly in strategic industries such as digital, logistics, electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Thai Chamber of Commerce has proposed expanding the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) into Prachinburi Province to enhance investment opportunities. If supported, this would add significant value to the region and the overall economy.
Tourism: The tourism sector continues to show clear and sustained momentum, especially with the recovery of international tourists. It is expected that 39–40 million tourists will visit Thailand this year.
Government Economic Stimulus Measures: The government continues to implement measures that produce tangible results, focusing on policies that support economic growth.
"Although Thailand's economy in 2025 may not grow at a high rate, it can maintain a positive trajectory if the key drivers of tourism, exports, and investment are effectively utilized. The government must work to create stability and continuously communicate its policies, while the private sector must adapt, adopt technology, and rapidly expand markets to ensure Thailand remains an attractive investment destination and maintains its global competitiveness," Sanan concluded.