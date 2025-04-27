Private sector optimistic, GDP to grow 2.9%, Urges EEC expansion

In 2025, the Thai business sector faces numerous changes, both internal and external. The slowdown in China's economy and key trading partners, along with the volatility of the US economy under the "Trump 2.0" trade policies, has affected Thailand's export direction.

Sanan Angubolkul, Senior Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of the Federation of Thai Chambers of Commerce, stated that 2025 remains a year where the Thai economy must proceed with "caution" amid global economic uncertainties, geopolitical fluctuations, and pressures from the trade policies of major powers, particularly the US under President Donald Trump.

Despite several challenges, Thailand's economic mechanisms still possess key drivers capable of sustaining growth, provided that both the public and private sectors provide appropriate support and strategic direction. The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking has forecasted that Thailand's economy in 2025 will grow by 2.4–2.9%, supported by several positive factors, including: