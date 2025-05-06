Sluggish economy shuts down shops in once-bustling areas

The year 2025 continues to see an economic downturn, with weak consumer purchasing power affecting many businesses. A number of entrepreneurs are facing bankruptcy, while others are being forced to shut down due to unsustainable costs and a decline in tourism.

The One Ratchada Shuts Down

Most recently, The One Ratchada — also known as the Old Train Night Market behind Esplanade Ratchada — announced its permanent closure as of May 5. The market had been operating for around 2–3 years. The closure has forced all shops and restaurants in the market to cease operations, especially those with no additional branches, hitting them particularly hard. Many employees have also lost their jobs.

One food vendor revealed that the lease agreement between the market and the landowner ended abruptly, with vendors being given only a few days' notice. This sudden announcement shocked many shop owners, especially those who had recently invested large sums, some in the hundreds of thousands of baht, to restock inventory. Over 130 vendors have been affected, and many staff members have been laid off due to a lack of alternative branches for relocation.