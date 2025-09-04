Thailand's per capita income under Paetongtarn still falls short of target

The era of Paetongtarn Shinawatra's government has officially ended, following the Constitutional Court's ruling on August 29, 2025, which saw Paetongtarn removed from her position as Prime Minister due to a leaked phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
The ruling also immediately dissolved the current Cabinet. This political shift comes at a time when Thailand’s economy is facing significant risks from multiple factors, affecting the country's per capita income, which may not meet the set targets.
Increasing the 'per capita income of Thai people' is a key goal outlined in the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan, which covers the years 2023-2027.
Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has set a target for per capita national income to reach at least US$9,300 (THB300,000) by 2030.
The plan also includes eight key indicators for progress in areas such as health, education, employment, income, housing, environment, family and community life, transportation, and communication, aiming for a progress index of 0.7209, a high level compared to the current medium level.
Additionally, the plan aims to reduce income inequality, with the gap between the wealthiest 10% and the poorest 40% to shrink from 5.68 times in 2020 to below 5 times by 2030.
For 2024, the NESDC reported that Thailand's per capita income stood at US$7,497 (THB264,661), still far from the target.
The 2025 forecast shows a slight increase to US$8,146 (THB268,839), but still not enough to meet the goals set in the development plan.
In terms of economic growth, the NESDC projects Thailand's GDP to grow by 1.8-2.3% in 2025, slightly down from 2.5% in 2024.
Inflation is expected to remain low at 0-0.5%, and the current account is forecast to be in surplus at 2.1% of GDP.
Key strategies for managing economic challenges include addressing the impacts of US trade restrictions, driving private sector investment, supporting the recovery of tourism, providing financial assistance to SMEs, accelerating government spending, and ensuring the agricultural sector and farmers' incomes are protected.