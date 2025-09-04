Thailand's per capita income under Paetongtarn still falls short of target

The era of Paetongtarn Shinawatra's government has officially ended, following the Constitutional Court's ruling on August 29, 2025, which saw Paetongtarn removed from her position as Prime Minister due to a leaked phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The ruling also immediately dissolved the current Cabinet. This political shift comes at a time when Thailand’s economy is facing significant risks from multiple factors, affecting the country's per capita income, which may not meet the set targets.

Increasing the 'per capita income of Thai people' is a key goal outlined in the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan, which covers the years 2023-2027.