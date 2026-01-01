Asia-Pacific hotel deal outlook brightens amid global volatility

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) says that despite ongoing global economic volatility and uncertainty likely to persist for some time, hotel investment and transaction activity in Asia-Pacific is showing increasingly positive signals.

For 2025, the region’s hotel deal value is forecast at US$11.9 billion, supported mainly by resilient travel demand and shifting tourist behaviour.

The market picture, JLL noted, is that investors still want to buy, but the supply of high-quality hotel assets is becoming more limited.

Lower-risk markets tend to have higher hotel pricing, while emerging markets continue to offer “buy now, add value later” opportunities.

At the same time, economic uncertainty has made investors more cautious.

Deals are taking longer to close, due diligence is more rigorous, and there is greater emphasis on cost control, factors JLL says should help make the market more stable over the longer term.