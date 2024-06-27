Investment in Phuket real estate continues to surge

A significant shift in Phuket's real estate began with the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by the Ukraine-Russia conflict leading to an influx of Russians to Phuket in much the same way as the civil war in Myanmar has seen its nationals flock to Bangkok. Previously, Chinese buyers were dominant in Phuket's real estate market.

Currently, the number of Chinese residents in Laguna is stable, with no increase or decrease. It is expected that demand from China will return in the future.

Over the past 2-3 years, Phuket has truly become a global destination, attracting buyers from all over the world including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and India. Airlines have cashed in on the opportunities and now offer direct flights from 67 cities to Phuket.

“Although we are a smaller developer, we have more international sales managers than other developers in Thailand, who primarily focus on selling to Thais. We sell to foreigners, with representatives in 30 countries worldwide. Our goal is to have sales representatives in every city with direct flights to Phuket within the next two years,” KP said.

Domestic tourism has also increased since the pandemic, with Thais who used to travel to Europe now visiting Phuket, leading to a surge in luxury real estate purchases in Phuket in the 200-300 million baht range. More middle-class Thais are also starting to buy homes and condominiums as second homes, driving exponential growth in Phuket's real estate demand.

“Before Covid, the majority of buyers in Laguna were foreigners, accounting for 85%, and Thais 15%. In the past 1-2 years, 50% of buyers have been wealthy Thais purchasing luxury real estate, prompting more developers from Bangkok to invest in Phuket,” Ho noted.

For the Banyan Tree Group, over 40 billion baht has been invested in real estate development and sales, and 14 billion baht in hotels. Currently, there are 12 projects open for sale, totalling 16 billion baht.

Laguna Phuket spans 3,000 rai with a total value of 180 billion baht. One-third, or about 1,000 rai, has been developed. In the future, with continuous development, Laguna is expected to become a city in its own right with a population of 80,000-100,000 people.

From the perspective of the creator of the Laguna empire, although Phuket is a top destination for foreigners, the high demand is raising some concerns. Phuket's infrastructure is lagging behind, particularly in terms of traffic, which needs urgent development to keep pace with the city's growth. “Phuket should be promoted as a special administrative area, similar to Bangkok and Pattaya, to enable more efficient management and increase revenue collection for the central government,” Ho said.

