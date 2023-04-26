Lessons to learn from the SVB collapse and move on

Venture capitals (VCs) and startup firms worldwide, including in China, India, and Thailand, were threatened directly and indirectly when SVB, a major US tech lender, abruptly collapsed. It sent shockwaves through the global financial system.

SVB's liquidity problem

SVB, the 16th-largest bank in the United States, was founded in 1983 with the principal objective of serving as a bank for VCs and startups.

More than 50% of VCs in the US had an account with SVB to facilitate easy and convenient financial transactions.

The seamless networking between VCs and startups, enabled by a high-performance application programming interface (API), and the fewer restrictions imposed by other conventional banks sent them to SVB.

Funds deposited by tech companies were allocated for long-term bond investments, which accounted for more than 80% of the investment portfolio of bonds issued in the United States and Canada.